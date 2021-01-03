Trending:
No. 13 Kentucky 92, No. 12 Mississippi St. 86, OT

By The Associated Press
January 3, 2021 4:33 pm
< a min read
      

KENTUCKY (9-1)

Edwards 1-5 4-6 7, McKinney 4-6 0-0 11, Green 3-6 0-0 8, Howard 10-19 9-10 33, Patterson 4-11 2-2 11, Owens 3-6 0-0 6, Benton 3-5 2-2 10, Massengill 2-3 1-2 6, Leveretter 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-61 18-22 92

MISSISSIPPI ST. (6-2)

Carter 5-12 4-4 14, Cooks 1-6 0-0 2, Jackson 10-22 2-2 23, Mingo-Young 4-8 3-4 12, Taylor 4-5 0-0 9, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Matharu 8-14 0-0 19, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Wiggins 3-4 0-0 7, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-71 9-10 86

Kentucky 16 20 21 21 14 92
Mississippi St. 17 17 25 19 8 86

3-Point Goals_Kentucky 14-28 (Edwards 1-3, McKinney 3-4, Green 2-4, Howard 4-6, Patterson 1-6, Benton 2-3, Massengill 1-2), Mississippi St. 7-17 (Cooks 0-3, Jackson 1-3, Mingo-Young 1-3, Taylor 1-1, Matharu 3-6, Wiggins 1-1). Assists_Kentucky 17 (Howard 6), Mississippi St. 12 (Matharu 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kentucky 35 (McKinney 3-4), Mississippi St. 34 (Carter 4-13). Total Fouls_Kentucky 11, Mississippi St. 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,000.

