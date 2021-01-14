Trending:
No. 13 Michigan 69, Wisconsin 40

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 11:21 pm
MICHIGAN (10-0)

Brown 1-9 0-0 3, Hillmon 2-6 2-2 6, Dilk 3-9 1-1 8, Johnson 6-12 3-5 15, Nolan 7-13 2-2 21, Kiser 3-5 2-2 8, Rauch 0-2 0-0 0, Sidor 2-9 0-0 5, Fiso 0-0 0-0 0, Sollom 0-0 0-0 0, Stuck 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-66 10-12 69

WISCONSIN (3-7)

Lewis 4-11 1-2 9, Stapleton 3-5 0-0 6, Hilliard 0-7 1-2 1, Moschkau 0-3 0-0 0, Pospisilova 2-9 0-0 6, Stauffacher 1-5 0-0 3, Luehring 1-2 0-0 3, Douglass 2-4 0-0 5, Leuzinger 0-1 0-0 0, Schramek 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 3-6 1-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-55 3-6 40

Michigan 23 14 15 17 69
Wisconsin 11 6 15 8 40

3-Point Goals_Michigan 9-24 (Brown 1-2, Dilk 1-1, Johnson 0-2, Nolan 5-11, Kiser 0-1, Rauch 0-2, Sidor 1-4, Stuck 1-1), Wisconsin 5-18 (Moschkau 0-2, Pospisilova 2-5, Stauffacher 1-5, Luehring 1-1, Douglass 1-3, Leuzinger 0-1, Schramek 0-1). Assists_Michigan 18 (Hillmon 7), Wisconsin 11 (Hilliard 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Michigan 47 (Hillmon 6-15), Wisconsin 31 (Moschkau 2-3). Total Fouls_Michigan 11, Wisconsin 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

