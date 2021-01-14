Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 13 Michigan women beat Wisconsin 69-40

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 10:43 pm
< a min read
      

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Maddie Nolan made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points to help No. 13 Michigan beat Wisconsin 69-40 on Thursday night.

Akienreh Johnson had 15 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for the Wolverines (10-0, 5-0 Big Ten).

Naz Hillmon was third in the nation in scoring entering the game, averaging 25.7 points. Wisconsin double teamed her all night and held her to a season-low six points, but she grabbed 15 rebounds and handed out a career-high seven assists. Her previous season low was 18 points.

Michigan scored 14 straight points to lead 20-2 in the first quarter and scored another nine straight in the second quarter before going into the half with a 37-17 lead.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Imani Lewis led the Badgers (3-7, 0-7) with nine points on 4-of-11 shooting. Wisconsin shot 29% from the field.

Michigan is the only Division I school remaining with undefeated records in both men’s and women’s basketball.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration