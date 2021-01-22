Trending:
No. 13 Oregon 58, Washington St. 50

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 11:45 pm
WASHINGTON ST. (7-4)

Motuga 1-6 1-2 3, Murekatete 3-12 2-4 8, Charlisse Leger-Walker 8-26 3-3 24, Krystal Leger-Walker 2-10 0-0 5, Teder 0-4 2-2 2, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Molina 2-6 1-1 6, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Clarke 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-67 9-12 50

OREGON (10-3)

Boley 1-6 4-4 6, Prince 7-12 0-0 14, Sabally 2-3 1-2 5, Chavez 0-5 1-4 1, Paopao 4-13 0-0 8, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Mikesell 3-9 4-4 11, Shelley 2-3 0-0 4, Dugalic 3-4 0-0 6, Parrish 1-3 0-0 3, Scherr 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-59 10-14 58

Washington St. 14 10 14 12 50
Oregon 5 16 17 20 58

3-Point Goals_Washington St. 7-32 (Motuga 0-3, Leger-Walker 5-14, Leger-Walker 1-8, Teder 0-4, Molina 1-2, Clarke 0-1), Oregon 2-14 (Boley 0-1, Chavez 0-2, Paopao 0-3, Mikesell 1-5, Dugalic 0-1, Parrish 1-2). Assists_Washington St. 10 (Leger-Walker 4), Oregon 17 (Paopao 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington St. 35 (Leger-Walker 4-8), Oregon 49 (Paopao 4-6). Total Fouls_Washington St. 13, Oregon 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

