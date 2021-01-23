No. 13 Virginia 64, Georgia Tech 62

GEORGIA TECH (7-4)
Wright 6-17 0-0 13, Alvarado 7-12 2-2 20, Devoe 1-8 0-0 3, Parham 1-2 0-0 3, Usher 7-11 3-4 19, Moore 2-2 0-0 4, Sturdivant 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 5-6 62.
VIRGINIA (10-2)
Hauser 9-12 0-1 22, Huff 7-11 2-2 18, Beekman 2-5 2-2 6, Clark 1-10 0-0 2, Murphy 1-4 0-0 3, Morsell 4-8 0-0 9, Caffaro 1-1 2-2 4, Woldetensae 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 6-7 64.
Halftime_Georgia Tech 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 9-15 (Alvarado 4-5, Usher 2-4, Parham 1-1, Wright 1-2, Devoe 1-3), Virginia 8-18 (Hauser 4-5, Huff 2-3, Morsell 1-3, Murphy 1-3, Woldetensae 0-1, Clark 0-3). Rebounds_Georgia Tech 21 (Usher 6), Virginia 27 (Hauser 6). Assists_Georgia Tech 12 (Alvarado 8), Virginia 14 (Clark 8). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 11, Virginia 8. A_250 (14,593).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments