No. 14 Ohio St. 78, No. 16 Indiana 70

OHIO ST. (10-1)
Juhasz 8-16 1-4 19, Patty 4-14 5-6 13, Greene 0-5 7-9 7, Miller 9-16 4-4 25, Sheldon 1-10 2-4 4, Beacham 0-1 0-0 0, Mikulasikova 1-4 1-2 3, Harris 2-3 2-4 7, Poole 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-69 22-33 78
INDIANA (9-4)
Gulbe 3-6 0-0 6, Holmes 7-10 3-4 17, Berger 8-15 10-14 26, Patberg 3-14 2-2 9, Penn 3-15 0-0 6, Cardano-Hillary 1-5 0-4 2, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Warthen 0-0 0-0 0, Browne 2-2 0-0 4, Moore-McNeil 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-68 15-24 70
|Ohio St.
|15
|23
|15
|25
|—
|78
|Indiana
|20
|19
|15
|16
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 6-23 (Juhasz 2-8, Patty 0-1, Greene 0-1, Miller 3-5, Sheldon 0-4, Mikulasikova 0-2, Harris 1-2), Indiana 1-14 (Gulbe 0-1, Berger 0-1, Patberg 1-5, Penn 0-3, Cardano-Hillary 0-3, Moore-McNeil 0-1). Assists_Ohio St. 7 (Sheldon 3), Indiana 12 (Patberg 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Ohio St. 43 (Team 3-5), Indiana 49 (Holmes 6-10). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 22, Indiana 24. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
