On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 14 Ohio St. 78, No. 16 Indiana 70

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 11:02 pm
< a min read
      

OHIO ST. (10-1)

Juhasz 8-16 1-4 19, Patty 4-14 5-6 13, Greene 0-5 7-9 7, Miller 9-16 4-4 25, Sheldon 1-10 2-4 4, Beacham 0-1 0-0 0, Mikulasikova 1-4 1-2 3, Harris 2-3 2-4 7, Poole 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-69 22-33 78

INDIANA (9-4)

Gulbe 3-6 0-0 6, Holmes 7-10 3-4 17, Berger 8-15 10-14 26, Patberg 3-14 2-2 9, Penn 3-15 0-0 6, Cardano-Hillary 1-5 0-4 2, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Warthen 0-0 0-0 0, Browne 2-2 0-0 4, Moore-McNeil 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-68 15-24 70

Ohio St. 15 23 15 25 78
Indiana 20 19 15 16 70

3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 6-23 (Juhasz 2-8, Patty 0-1, Greene 0-1, Miller 3-5, Sheldon 0-4, Mikulasikova 0-2, Harris 1-2), Indiana 1-14 (Gulbe 0-1, Berger 0-1, Patberg 1-5, Penn 0-3, Cardano-Hillary 0-3, Moore-McNeil 0-1). Assists_Ohio St. 7 (Sheldon 3), Indiana 12 (Patberg 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Ohio St. 43 (Team 3-5), Indiana 49 (Holmes 6-10). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 22, Indiana 24. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 CloudBytes Connect
2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew partnered with Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium to release rescued turtles