No. 14 Ohio St. 88, No. 7 Maryland 86

MARYLAND (11-2)

Bibby 4-14 3-3 13, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Benzan 7-13 1-2 22, Miller 4-9 2-4 10, Owusu 11-24 10-12 33, Masonius 0-2 0-0 0, Styles 4-6 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-70 16-21 86

OHIO ST. (9-1)

Beacham 2-4 2-2 6, Juhasz 2-8 2-4 6, Greene 9-15 5-5 24, Miller 6-14 3-3 18, Sheldon 8-16 3-4 21, Mikulasikova 2-3 0-0 4, Harris 1-2 0-0 3, Hutcherson 1-1 0-0 2, Poole 1-7 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-70 17-20 88

Maryland 20 19 21 26 — 86 Ohio St. 26 10 26 26 — 88

3-Point Goals_Maryland 10-26 (Bibby 2-8, Benzan 7-12, Miller 0-2, Owusu 1-4), Ohio St. 7-15 (Juhasz 0-1, Greene 1-2, Miller 3-4, Sheldon 2-4, Mikulasikova 0-1, Harris 1-2, Poole 0-1). Assists_Maryland 14 (Owusu 9), Ohio St. 13 (Greene 7). Fouled Out_Maryland Styles. Rebounds_Maryland 38 (Styles 3-7), Ohio St. 44 (Juhasz 6-16). Total Fouls_Maryland 17, Ohio St. 16. Technical Fouls_Ohio St. Poole 1. A_52.

