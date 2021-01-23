No. 14 West Virginia 69, Kansas St. 47

WEST VIRGINIA (10-4)
Bridges 5-6 1-2 12, Culver 2-8 4-7 8, McBride 7-12 0-0 18, McCabe 1-5 5-6 8, Sherman 2-6 4-4 10, Osabuohien 1-1 0-0 2, McNeil 0-6 3-3 3, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Matthews 2-3 0-0 4, Ndiaye 1-1 0-0 2, Thweatt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 17-22 69.
KANSAS ST. (5-11)
Bradford 2-3 0-0 4, D.Gordon 2-10 0-2 4, McGuirl 4-9 5-6 15, Miguel 3-7 3-4 10, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Ezeagu 2-3 3-5 7, A.Gordon 0-3 0-0 0, Kasubke 0-1 1-2 1, Honas 1-1 0-0 2, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Linguard 0-0 0-0 0, Petrakis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-42 12-19 47.
Halftime_West Virginia 31-17. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 8-20 (McBride 4-7, Sherman 2-4, Bridges 1-2, McCabe 1-3, Matthews 0-1, McNeil 0-3), Kansas St. 3-15 (McGuirl 2-5, Miguel 1-3, A.Gordon 0-2, Williams 0-2, D.Gordon 0-3). Fouled Out_Culver. Rebounds_West Virginia 23 (Osabuohien 5), Kansas St. 31 (Bradford, Miguel, Williams 5). Assists_West Virginia 17 (McBride, McCabe, Osabuohien 5), Kansas St. 9 (McGuirl, Miguel 3). Total Fouls_West Virginia 20, Kansas St. 20. A_931 (12,528).
