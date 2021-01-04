On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

No. 14 West Virginia 87, Oklahoma St. 84

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 11:24 pm
< a min read
      

WEST VIRGINIA (8-3)

Bridges 1-5 2-2 5, Culver 10-19 2-6 22, Matthews 3-9 0-0 6, McBride 6-14 6-6 21, McNeil 1-3 1-2 4, Sherman 6-16 5-7 20, Johnson 2-3 4-6 9, Osabuohien 0-0 0-0 0, McCabe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-70 20-29 87.

OKLAHOMA ST. (7-3)

Ka.Boone 2-2 0-0 4, Anderson 0-4 4-6 4, Cunningham 10-16 2-2 25, Likekele 9-14 4-7 22, B.Williams 4-12 2-3 11, Walker 3-9 4-6 12, Ke.Boone 2-6 0-1 4, Kouma 1-1 0-0 2, Flavors 0-1 0-0 0, D.Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 16-25 84.

Halftime_Oklahoma St. 45-35. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 9-24 (McBride 3-5, Sherman 3-9, Bridges 1-2, Johnson 1-2, McNeil 1-3, McCabe 0-1, Matthews 0-2), Oklahoma St. 6-25 (Cunningham 3-8, Walker 2-6, B.Williams 1-5, Flavors 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Ke.Boone 0-3). Fouled Out_Ka.Boone, Cunningham. Rebounds_West Virginia 39 (Culver 19), Oklahoma St. 38 (Cunningham 9). Assists_West Virginia 16 (McBride, Johnson 5), Oklahoma St. 16 (Likekele, Ke.Boone 4). Total Fouls_West Virginia 19, Oklahoma St. 23.

