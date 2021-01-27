No. 14 Wisconsin 61, Maryland 55

WISCONSIN (13-4)
Ford 1-4 0-0 3, Potter 8-12 3-3 23, Wahl 2-5 0-0 4, Davison 2-8 0-0 6, Trice 4-14 4-4 13, Jon.Davis 2-7 0-0 4, Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Reuvers 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 22-56 7-7 61.
MARYLAND (9-8)
Scott 5-14 0-0 13, Ayala 1-10 2-3 4, Hart 3-6 0-0 7, Morsell 3-6 4-4 11, Wiggins 6-14 2-2 18, Hamilton 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Smart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 8-9 55.
Halftime_Wisconsin 38-20. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 10-26 (Potter 4-6, Davison 2-7, Reuvers 1-1, Anderson 1-3, Ford 1-3, Trice 1-3, Wahl 0-1, Jon.Davis 0-2), Maryland 9-30 (Wiggins 4-8, Scott 3-9, Morsell 1-3, Hart 1-4, Hamilton 0-2, Ayala 0-4). Rebounds_Wisconsin 36 (Potter 12), Maryland 26 (Scott 8). Assists_Wisconsin 11 (Wahl, Trice 3), Maryland 12 (Morsell 5). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 15, Maryland 13.
