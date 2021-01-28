Trending:
No. 15 Kansas 59, TCU 51

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 10:04 pm
< a min read
      

TCU (9-5)

O’Bannon 3-5 0-2 7, Samuel 2-4 1-4 5, Miles 6-12 1-2 18, Nembhard 4-14 2-2 12, Todd 1-6 0-0 2, Fuller 0-7 0-0 0, Easley 1-1 1-1 3, LeDee 2-5 0-0 4, Pearson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 5-11 51.

KANSAS (10-5)

McCormack 6-12 0-0 13, Wilson 0-5 0-0 0, Agbaji 6-14 1-2 15, Braun 1-3 2-2 5, Garrett 3-7 2-4 8, Harris 3-4 1-2 7, Grant-Foster 3-6 3-5 9, Lightfoot 1-2 0-1 2, Enaruna 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 9-16 59.

Halftime_TCU 19-18. 3-Point Goals_TCU 8-21 (Miles 5-8, Nembhard 2-4, O’Bannon 1-2, LeDee 0-1, Todd 0-1, Fuller 0-5), Kansas 4-16 (Agbaji 2-8, McCormack 1-1, Braun 1-2, Garrett 0-1, Grant-Foster 0-1, Wilson 0-3). Rebounds_TCU 33 (Samuel 9), Kansas 34 (Garrett 8). Assists_TCU 9 (Todd 4), Kansas 11 (Agbaji 4). Total Fouls_TCU 18, Kansas 13.

