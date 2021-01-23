No. 15 Ohio St. 74, No. 10 Wisconsin 62

OHIO ST. (12-4)
Ahrens 3-5 0-0 9, Liddell 7-12 5-7 20, Sueing 4-8 0-1 8, Young 3-4 2-2 8, Washington 1-9 6-6 9, Walker 3-6 2-2 8, Towns 5-8 0-0 10, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Key 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 15-18 74.
WISCONSIN (12-4)
Ford 4-10 1-2 13, Potter 4-9 3-5 11, Wahl 2-6 0-0 4, Davison 1-7 0-0 3, Trice 4-8 2-4 12, Jon.Davis 2-6 1-2 5, Reuvers 5-9 1-1 11, Anderson 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 23-57 9-15 62.
Halftime_Ohio St. 32-25. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 5-16 (Ahrens 3-5, Liddell 1-3, Washington 1-5, Walker 0-1, Towns 0-2), Wisconsin 7-28 (Ford 4-8, Trice 2-5, Davison 1-6, Jon.Davis 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Reuvers 0-3, Potter 0-4). Rebounds_Ohio St. 31 (Liddell 7), Wisconsin 27 (Ford 7). Assists_Ohio St. 9 (Washington 4), Wisconsin 14 (Trice 8). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 16, Wisconsin 19.
