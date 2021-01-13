No. 15 Ohio St. 84, Iowa 82, OT

OHIO ST. (7-0)
Beacham 1-1 0-0 2, Patty 5-11 1-1 12, Greene 9-20 1-5 20, Miller 7-15 2-4 18, Sheldon 7-15 3-3 18, Mikulasikova 2-6 0-0 4, Harris 1-4 1-3 3, Hutcherson 2-6 0-0 5, Poole 0-1 2-4 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-79 10-20 84
IOWA (8-3)
Warnock 6-9 0-0 14, Czinano 4-8 1-4 9, Clark 9-20 6-8 27, Marshall 3-8 4-5 10, Martin 3-7 3-4 9, Cook 2-3 1-3 5, Meyer 2-8 0-0 5, Taiwo 1-4 0-0 3, Goodman 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-67 15-24 82
|Ohio St.
|17
|15
|22
|18
|12
|—
|84
|Iowa
|26
|18
|15
|13
|10
|—
|82
3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 6-25 (Patty 1-4, Greene 1-1, Miller 2-5, Sheldon 1-5, Mikulasikova 0-3, Harris 0-3, Hutcherson 1-3, Poole 0-1), Iowa 7-22 (Warnock 2-3, Clark 3-9, Marshall 0-2, Meyer 1-5, Taiwo 1-3). Assists_Ohio St. 10 (Sheldon 4), Iowa 17 (Warnock 5). Fouled Out_Iowa Czinano. Rebounds_Ohio St. 42 (Patty 4-9), Iowa 50 (Cook 4-5). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 21, Iowa 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_326.
