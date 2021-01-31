No. 16 Indiana 79, Michigan St. 67

MICHIGAN ST. (9-4)
Smith 7-10 3-4 17, Ayrault 1-3 0-0 3, Clouden 7-18 3-4 19, Crooms 4-5 1-2 10, Winston 1-4 1-2 4, Cook 0-1 2-4 2, Parks 3-5 0-2 6, Joiner 2-4 0-0 5, Ozment 0-0 1-2 1, Bostic 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-52 11-20 67
INDIANA (10-4)
Gulbe 4-7 4-6 14, Holmes 8-10 1-1 17, Berger 2-10 5-6 9, Patberg 4-8 6-6 15, Penn 5-9 0-0 13, Patterson 1-1 0-0 2, Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0, Cardano-Hillary 2-3 2-2 7, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Warthen 0-0 0-0 0, Browne 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-49 18-21 79
|Michigan St.
|19
|22
|15
|11
|—
|67
|Indiana
|17
|16
|25
|21
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 6-17 (Ayrault 1-2, Clouden 2-6, Crooms 1-1, Winston 1-3, Joiner 1-3, Bostic 0-2), Indiana 7-10 (Gulbe 2-3, Patberg 1-3, Penn 3-3, Cardano-Hillary 1-1). Assists_Michigan St. 11 (Clouden 2), Indiana 17 (Berger 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Michigan St. 23 (Smith 2-8), Indiana 29 (Berger 2-9). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 19, Indiana 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
