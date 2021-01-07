On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 16 Ohio St. 78, Illinois 55

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 9:45 pm
OHIO ST. (6-0)

Beacham 0-4 2-2 2, Patty 8-15 0-0 18, Greene 4-7 0-0 9, Miller 3-8 2-2 8, Sheldon 7-15 2-2 20, Bristow 1-2 0-0 2, Hutcherson 5-10 0-0 12, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Poole 1-3 4-6 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-64 10-12 78

ILLINOIS (2-5)

Myles 6-12 3-3 15, Rubin 1-3 4-6 6, Ephraim 2-4 0-0 4, Peebles 4-13 2-3 11, Terry 4-12 1-1 12, Panagiotopoulou Andritsopoulou 0-2 0-0 0, Robins 0-3 0-0 0, O’Malley 0-1 0-0 0, Amusan 3-8 0-0 7, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-58 10-13 55

Ohio St. 18 20 25 15 78
Illinois 8 15 15 17 55

3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 10-25 (Beacham 0-1, Patty 2-3, Greene 1-3, Miller 0-3, Sheldon 4-9, Hutcherson 2-4, Poole 1-2), Illinois 5-19 (Ephraim 0-1, Peebles 1-5, Terry 3-6, Panagiotopoulou Andritsopoulou 0-1, Robins 0-2, Amusan 1-4). Assists_Ohio St. 18 (Miller 5), Illinois 10 (Ephraim 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Ohio St. 36 (Beacham 2-5), Illinois 37 (Team 3-6). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 18, Illinois 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

