No. 16 Ohio St. 82, Penn St. 69

PENN ST. (3-4)
Cash 2-8 0-6 4, Burke 1-6 0-0 2, Jekot 7-17 3-5 19, Marisa 9-16 1-2 21, Thornton 0-3 0-0 0, Camden 1-2 2-2 5, Beverley 6-8 1-1 14, Hagans 0-3 0-0 0, Sabel 2-5 0-0 4, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-68 7-16 69
OHIO ST. (5-0)
Beacham 3-7 2-2 8, Patty 3-7 3-4 9, Greene 9-17 5-5 24, Miller 4-11 1-2 10, Sheldon 8-19 2-3 21, Bristow 0-0 0-0 0, Hutcherson 3-6 0-0 7, Poole 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-70 13-16 82
|Penn St.
|12
|19
|22
|16
|—
|69
|Ohio St.
|22
|25
|19
|16
|—
|82
3-Point Goals_Penn St. 6-21 (Cash 0-1, Burke 0-5, Jekot 2-5, Marisa 2-4, Thornton 0-2, Camden 1-2, Beverley 1-1, Sabel 0-1), Ohio St. 7-25 (Patty 0-2, Greene 1-3, Miller 1-5, Sheldon 3-9, Hutcherson 1-4, Poole 1-2). Assists_Penn St. 8 (Beverley 3), Ohio St. 13 (Greene 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Penn St. 39 (Marisa 2-9), Ohio St. 45 (Team 3-6). Total Fouls_Penn St. 13, Ohio St. 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
