No. 17 Missouri 68, Texas A&M 52

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 3:00 pm
MISSOURI (8-2)

Brown 4-5 0-1 9, Tilmon 5-6 4-5 14, Pinson 3-6 0-0 7, D.Smith 6-14 1-2 15, Ma.Smith 1-8 0-0 3, Pickett 5-8 1-1 12, Buggs 1-2 0-0 2, Mi.Smith 2-3 2-2 6, Watson 0-3 0-0 0, Braun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 8-11 68.

TEXAS A&M (7-5)

Aku 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 4-7 1-2 9, Diarra 1-6 0-0 2, Gordon 7-12 2-2 19, Hefner 0-0 0-0 0, Chandler 4-12 1-2 11, Flagg 3-6 2-5 9, Jackson 0-7 2-2 2, Marfo 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, McGhee 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 8-13 52.

Halftime_Missouri 27-24. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 6-22 (D.Smith 2-6, Brown 1-1, Pickett 1-2, Pinson 1-3, Ma.Smith 1-7, Buggs 0-1, Watson 0-2), Texas A&M 6-20 (Gordon 3-3, Chandler 2-8, Flagg 1-4, Miller 0-1, Diarra 0-2, Jackson 0-2). Rebounds_Missouri 32 (Tilmon 10), Texas A&M 29 (Miller 8). Assists_Missouri 15 (D.Smith 6), Texas A&M 10 (Gordon 4). Total Fouls_Missouri 14, Texas A&M 13.

