No. 17 Oregon 79, Utah 73

OREGON (9-2)
Omoruyi 0-7 0-0 0, Williams 6-13 4-5 19, Duarte 9-13 4-5 25, Hardy 4-9 3-3 13, Figueroa 6-11 1-1 15, Lawson 2-3 0-0 4, Estrada 1-5 1-2 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Kepnang 0-1 0-0 0, Wur 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 13-16 79.
UTAH (4-4)
Allen 9-13 4-7 23, Battin 3-4 0-0 7, Jantunen 8-14 3-3 20, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Larsson 5-8 2-2 15, Plummer 2-5 0-0 4, Carlson 1-3 0-0 2, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-52 9-12 73.
Halftime_Utah 43-33. 3-Point Goals_Oregon 10-22 (Duarte 3-5, Williams 3-6, Hardy 2-2, Figueroa 2-5, Omoruyi 0-1, Estrada 0-3), Utah 6-17 (Larsson 3-3, Battin 1-2, Jantunen 1-2, Allen 1-3, Plummer 0-3, Jones 0-4). Fouled Out_Williams, Larsson. Rebounds_Oregon 24 (Williams, Lawson 6), Utah 32 (Jantunen 7). Assists_Oregon 15 (Omoruyi, Hardy 4), Utah 20 (Jones 8). Total Fouls_Oregon 16, Utah 19.
