No. 18 Alabama 105, LSU 75

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 11:11 pm
ALABAMA (12-3)

Reese 2-3 0-0 4, Jones 4-6 4-4 13, Petty 8-11 0-0 24, Primo 8-10 0-0 22, Shackelford 3-8 0-0 6, Jah.Quinerly 8-11 0-0 22, Ellis 0-5 1-2 1, Rojas 0-0 0-0 0, Ambrose-Hylton 1-1 0-0 2, Miles 3-8 1-2 9, Gary 0-0 0-0 0, Wall 1-3 0-1 2, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-68 6-9 105.

LSU (10-3)

Days 2-5 0-0 4, Watford 4-11 3-5 11, Wilkinson 3-4 0-0 6, Smart 4-14 0-0 12, Thomas 6-17 8-8 21, LeBlanc 3-3 0-0 6, O’Neal 2-4 2-6 6, Cook 1-6 1-1 3, Hyatt 3-4 0-0 6, Gaines 0-4 0-0 0, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Gray 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 28-74 14-22 75.

Halftime_Alabama 60-32. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 23-43 (Petty 8-10, Jah.Quinerly 6-7, Primo 6-8, Miles 2-6, Jones 1-3, Barnes 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Reese 0-1, Wall 0-1, Ellis 0-2, Shackelford 0-3), LSU 5-26 (Smart 4-8, Thomas 1-6, Gaines 0-1, Hyatt 0-1, Wilkinson 0-1, Cook 0-2, Days 0-2, O’Neal 0-2, Watford 0-3). Rebounds_Alabama 39 (Rojas 7), LSU 35 (Watford 8). Assists_Alabama 20 (Shackelford 8), LSU 10 (Smart 4). Total Fouls_Alabama 19, LSU 10. A_2,295 (13,215).

