On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 18 Gonzaga 77, Pacific 65

By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 12:32 am
< a min read
      

GONZAGA (14-2)

LeeAnne Wirth 7-12 0-0 14, Jenn Wirth 7-8 1-1 15, Townsend 4-6 1-1 9, Kayleigh Truong 4-9 2-3 10, Walker 0-5 0-0 0, Barfield 0-0 0-0 0, Hollingsworth 1-2 0-0 2, Kempton 3-4 0-0 6, O’Connor 2-3 0-0 5, Virjoghe 1-3 0-0 2, Forsyth 1-1 0-0 3, Kaylynne Truong 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Ejim 1-2 0-0 2, Scanlon 2-3 1-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-60 5-7 77

PACIFIC (5-6)

McDavid 3-9 0-0 6, Whitehead 2-2 0-0 4, Ashby 2-6 0-1 5, Higgins 1-5 7-8 9, Tillman 3-5 0-0 9, Schweizer 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Randhawa 7-12 1-4 16, Adams 4-8 2-2 11, Smith 2-4 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-52 10-15 65

Gonzaga 13 32 17 15 77
Pacific 12 9 17 27 65

3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 4-10 (Townsend 0-1, Truong 0-2, Walker 0-3, O’Connor 1-1, Forsyth 1-1, Truong 1-1, Scanlon 1-1), Pacific 7-15 (Ashby 1-2, Higgins 0-1, Tillman 3-3, Randhawa 1-5, Adams 1-1, Smith 1-3). Assists_Gonzaga 21 (Truong 8), Pacific 13 (Whitehead 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Gonzaga 31 (Wirth 2-9), Pacific 18 (Randhawa 1-2). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 13, Pacific 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 CloudBytes Connect
2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew partnered with Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium to release rescued turtles