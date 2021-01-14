No. 18 Indiana 66, Purdue 45

INDIANA (8-3)
Gulbe 4-5 2-2 10, Holmes 8-13 4-6 20, Berger 8-13 5-5 22, Cardano-Hillary 1-5 0-0 2, Patberg 2-12 0-0 5, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Warthen 1-1 1-2 3, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Browne 2-2 0-0 4, Moore-McNeil 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-51 12-15 66
PURDUE (5-5)
Diagne 1-4 0-0 2, Farquhar 2-6 0-0 4, Layden 3-7 0-0 7, McLaughlin 3-7 0-2 7, Traylor 3-13 2-3 8, Grant 1-1 0-0 2, Woltman 0-0 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-2 0-0 0, Hardin 1-1 0-0 3, Moore 2-7 0-0 6, Shaya Kyle 2-5 2-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-53 4-7 45
|Indiana
|12
|20
|18
|16
|—
|66
|Purdue
|12
|3
|12
|18
|—
|45
3-Point Goals_Indiana 2-8 (Holmes 0-1, Berger 1-1, Cardano-Hillary 0-1, Patberg 1-5), Purdue 5-16 (Layden 1-3, McLaughlin 1-2, Traylor 0-4, Hardin 1-1, Moore 2-6). Assists_Indiana 18 (Berger 7), Purdue 13 (Diagne 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 30 (Holmes 2-6), Purdue 31 (Farquhar 4-8). Total Fouls_Indiana 9, Purdue 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_160.
