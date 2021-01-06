No. 18 South Florida 66, Wichita St. 48

WICHITA ST. (3-5)
Colbert 1-2 4-8 6, Strong 7-15 0-0 17, Bastin 1-9 6-7 8, Bremaud 1-8 2-2 4, Duncan 1-7 0-0 3, McKinney 0-0 0-0 0, Adams 3-7 4-6 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-48 16-23 48
SOUTH FLORIDA (8-1)
Leverett 1-2 0-0 2, Mununga 2-4 1-2 5, Alvarez 3-8 0-0 9, Harvey 0-2 1-2 1, Pinzan 1-4 0-0 3, Bermejo 0-1 0-0 0, Brabencova 3-8 2-2 10, Vitulova 1-3 0-0 3, Jordao 0-3 0-0 0, Lazic 1-2 0-0 2, Tsineke 11-16 4-5 31, Blagrove 0-0 0-0 0, Guerreiro 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-53 8-11 66
|Wichita St.
|3
|15
|16
|14
|—
|48
|South Florida
|12
|15
|20
|19
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Wichita St. 4-15 (Strong 3-5, Bastin 0-1, Bremaud 0-3, Duncan 1-5, Adams 0-1), South Florida 12-26 (Alvarez 3-7, Harvey 0-1, Pinzan 1-2, Brabencova 2-5, Vitulova 1-2, Lazic 0-1, Tsineke 5-8). Assists_Wichita St. 7 (Bastin 6), South Florida 21 (Pinzan 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wichita St. 31 (Colbert 4-7), South Florida 37 (Team 4-7). Total Fouls_Wichita St. 15, South Florida 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_620.
