Sports News

No. 18 South Florida 80, Houston 51

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 9:37 pm
HOUSTON (5-4)

Lewis 3-7 0-0 6, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Blackshell-Fair 4-10 2-5 10, Gladney 2-6 0-0 4, Onyeje 0-8 1-2 1, Crump 6-10 1-2 16, Hill 2-4 1-2 5, White 0-0 1-2 1, Burrell 0-4 0-0 0, Sidney 1-3 0-0 2, Blair 3-7 0-0 6, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Purvis 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-61 6-13 51

SOUTH FLORIDA (9-1)

Leverett 2-2 0-2 4, Mununga 5-6 2-2 12, Harvey 4-9 2-3 12, Pinzan 4-11 2-2 11, Tsineke 4-11 4-4 12, Bermejo 0-2 0-0 0, Brabencova 0-3 0-0 0, Vitulova 0-2 0-0 0, Jordao 2-5 0-0 4, Alvarez 7-9 3-3 23, Lazic 0-0 0-0 0, Guerreiro 1-1 0-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-61 13-18 80

Houston 21 17 5 8 51
South Florida 20 24 19 17 80

3-Point Goals_Houston 3-17 (Gladney 0-1, Onyeje 0-4, Crump 3-7, Burrell 0-3, Sidney 0-1, Blair 0-1), South Florida 9-22 (Harvey 2-4, Pinzan 1-5, Tsineke 0-3, Brabencova 0-1, Vitulova 0-1, Alvarez 6-8). Assists_Houston 7 (Gladney 3), South Florida 22 (Pinzan 14). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 30 (Hill 3-4), South Florida 47 (Leverett 6-9). Total Fouls_Houston 16, South Florida 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_424.

