No. 18 Tennessee 56, Mississippi St. 53

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 9:18 pm
MISSISSIPPI ST. (9-8)

Ado 2-5 2-5 6, Matthews 1-3 2-5 4, T.Smith 0-3 5-6 5, Molinar 6-12 2-2 16, Stewart 4-13 3-3 11, D.Smith 2-9 2-2 6, Post 2-4 0-0 5, J.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 16-23 53.

TENNESSEE (11-3)

Fulkerson 1-3 2-3 4, James 2-7 0-0 5, K.Johnson 3-6 2-4 8, Vescovi 2-8 2-2 8, Pons 6-9 1-1 13, Springer 3-7 3-4 9, Bailey 0-5 2-2 2, Anosike 1-5 0-0 2, Nkamhoua 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 20-54 13-18 56.

Halftime_Tennessee 26-23. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 3-13 (Molinar 2-3, Post 1-2, Matthews 0-1, J.Johnson 0-2, Stewart 0-2, D.Smith 0-3), Tennessee 3-19 (Vescovi 2-7, James 1-6, Fulkerson 0-1, Pons 0-2, Bailey 0-3). Fouled Out_T.Smith, Pons. Rebounds_Mississippi St. 39 (Ado 12), Tennessee 28 (Vescovi 7). Assists_Mississippi St. 7 (D.Smith 5), Tennessee 15 (Springer 5). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 20, Tennessee 18.

