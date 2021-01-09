No. 18 Texas Tech 91, Iowa St. 64

TEXAS TECH (10-3)
Santos-Silva 3-5 0-0 6, Edwards 6-9 4-5 19, McClung 8-10 1-2 18, McCullar 5-8 5-6 15, Peavy 2-5 2-2 6, Shannon 3-8 4-4 11, Burton 4-8 0-0 9, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Agbo 0-0 0-0 0, Benson 1-1 0-0 3, Goldin 0-0 0-0 0, Nadolny 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 33-56 18-21 91.
IOWA ST. (2-7)
Johnson 6-16 0-0 14, Young 6-10 3-3 15, Bolton 6-11 2-2 15, Coleman-Lands 4-9 1-1 11, Jackson 1-4 0-0 3, Dubar 2-3 0-1 4, Conditt 1-2 0-0 2, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Blackwell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 6-7 64.
Halftime_Texas Tech 54-30. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 7-18 (Edwards 3-5, Benson 1-1, Shannon 1-2, McClung 1-3, Burton 1-5, McCullar 0-1, Nadolny 0-1), Iowa St. 6-18 (Johnson 2-5, Coleman-Lands 2-6, Bolton 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Harris 0-2). Fouled Out_Walker. Rebounds_Texas Tech 33 (McCullar 11), Iowa St. 24 (Johnson 8). Assists_Texas Tech 15 (Shannon 6), Iowa St. 10 (Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 14, Iowa St. 20. A_1,317 (14,384).
