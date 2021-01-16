On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 18 Virginia 85, No. 12 Clemson 50

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 7:50 pm
< a min read
      

VIRGINIA (8-2)

Hauser 5-7 0-0 14, Huff 5-12 0-0 12, Beekman 4-7 0-0 8, Clark 5-7 2-2 12, Murphy 5-5 0-0 13, Morsell 2-5 0-0 5, Woldetensae 5-7 0-0 14, Caffaro 1-1 0-0 2, McKoy 0-2 0-0 0, Abdur-Rahim 1-2 0-0 2, McCorkle 1-1 0-0 3, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Katstra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-56 2-2 85.

CLEMSON (9-1)

Baehre 0-1 0-0 0, Simms 1-9 0-0 2, Dawes 0-4 0-0 0, Hemenway 2-5 0-0 6, Trapp 2-4 1-2 6, Honor 3-7 0-0 6, Tyson 3-5 0-0 7, Hunter 2-3 0-0 4, Hall 4-7 0-0 8, Prosper 1-2 2-2 4, Newman 3-5 0-0 7, Kidd 0-0 0-0 0, Fox 0-0 0-0 0, Hoag 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 3-4 50.

Halftime_Virginia 33-17. 3-Point Goals_Virginia 15-27 (Hauser 4-5, Woldetensae 4-6, Murphy 3-3, Huff 2-6, McCorkle 1-1, Morsell 1-3, Beekman 0-1, Clark 0-2), Clemson 5-23 (Hemenway 2-5, Newman 1-2, Trapp 1-2, Tyson 1-3, Baehre 0-1, Dawes 0-1, Hall 0-2, Honor 0-3, Simms 0-4). Rebounds_Virginia 33 (Hauser 8), Clemson 20 (Simms, Trapp 5). Assists_Virginia 22 (Beekman 6), Clemson 7 (Simms, Honor 2). Total Fouls_Virginia 8, Clemson 8.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration