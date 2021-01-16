No. 18 Virginia 85, No. 12 Clemson 50

VIRGINIA (8-2)
Hauser 5-7 0-0 14, Huff 5-12 0-0 12, Beekman 4-7 0-0 8, Clark 5-7 2-2 12, Murphy 5-5 0-0 13, Morsell 2-5 0-0 5, Woldetensae 5-7 0-0 14, Caffaro 1-1 0-0 2, McKoy 0-2 0-0 0, Abdur-Rahim 1-2 0-0 2, McCorkle 1-1 0-0 3, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Katstra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-56 2-2 85.
CLEMSON (9-1)
Baehre 0-1 0-0 0, Simms 1-9 0-0 2, Dawes 0-4 0-0 0, Hemenway 2-5 0-0 6, Trapp 2-4 1-2 6, Honor 3-7 0-0 6, Tyson 3-5 0-0 7, Hunter 2-3 0-0 4, Hall 4-7 0-0 8, Prosper 1-2 2-2 4, Newman 3-5 0-0 7, Kidd 0-0 0-0 0, Fox 0-0 0-0 0, Hoag 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 3-4 50.
Halftime_Virginia 33-17. 3-Point Goals_Virginia 15-27 (Hauser 4-5, Woldetensae 4-6, Murphy 3-3, Huff 2-6, McCorkle 1-1, Morsell 1-3, Beekman 0-1, Clark 0-2), Clemson 5-23 (Hemenway 2-5, Newman 1-2, Trapp 1-2, Tyson 1-3, Baehre 0-1, Dawes 0-1, Hall 0-2, Honor 0-3, Simms 0-4). Rebounds_Virginia 33 (Hauser 8), Clemson 20 (Simms, Trapp 5). Assists_Virginia 22 (Beekman 6), Clemson 7 (Simms, Honor 2). Total Fouls_Virginia 8, Clemson 8.
