No. 19 Arkansas 90, No. 3 UConn 87

UCONN (10-1)
Nelson-Ododa 1-2 0-0 2, Bueckers 10-15 4-4 27, Griffin 2-6 1-2 6, Westbrook 6-9 2-3 19, Williams 7-17 2-5 16, Edwards 3-3 0-0 6, Muhl 3-5 0-0 8, McLean 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-60 9-14 87
ARKANSAS (12-6)
Thomas 1-3 2-2 4, Daniels 4-9 0-1 11, Dungee 13-21 7-10 37, Ramirez 8-16 1-2 22, Slocum 2-7 1-4 5, Barnum 2-4 0-1 4, Davis 3-4 0-0 7, Langerman 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-64 11-20 90
|UConn
|22
|21
|19
|25
|—
|87
|Arkansas
|18
|23
|31
|18
|—
|90
3-Point Goals_UConn 12-23 (Bueckers 3-3, Griffin 1-3, Westbrook 5-7, Williams 0-5, Muhl 2-4, McLean 1-1), Arkansas 13-23 (Thomas 0-1, Daniels 3-4, Dungee 4-5, Ramirez 5-10, Slocum 0-2, Davis 1-1). Assists_UConn 17 (Westbrook 7), Arkansas 10 (Daniels 3). Fouled Out_UConn Edwards. Rebounds_UConn 35 (Edwards 3-6), Arkansas 29 (Thomas 3-7). Total Fouls_UConn 23, Arkansas 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,400.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments