No. 19 Missouri 73, No. 6 Tennessee 64

MISSOURI (10-2)
Brown 1-2 5-6 8, Tilmon 3-8 3-6 9, Pinson 10-14 4-4 27, Ma.Smith 2-8 2-2 6, D.Smith 7-18 1-2 18, Mi.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Pickett 2-5 0-0 5, Buggs 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 15-20 73.
TENNESSEE (10-3)
Fulkerson 3-7 1-1 7, James 4-12 2-3 12, Johnson 3-5 1-2 8, Vescovi 1-3 0-4 3, Pons 6-11 5-5 20, Bailey 4-7 2-2 12, Gaines 0-1 2-4 2, Anosike 0-0 0-0 0, Nkamhoua 0-1 0-0 0, Pember 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 13-21 64.
Halftime_Missouri 40-34. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 8-19 (Pinson 3-3, D.Smith 3-9, Pickett 1-1, Brown 1-2, Ma.Smith 0-4), Tennessee 9-22 (Pons 3-8, Bailey 2-3, James 2-5, Vescovi 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Gaines 0-1, Pember 0-1). Fouled Out_Brown. Rebounds_Missouri 31 (Brown 7), Tennessee 25 (Fulkerson 6). Assists_Missouri 11 (Buggs 3), Tennessee 12 (Vescovi 4). Total Fouls_Missouri 19, Tennessee 20. A_4,191 (21,678).
