No. 2 Baylor 67, TCU 49

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 5:16 pm
BAYLOR (11-0)

Thamba 1-1 0-2 2, Butler 11-17 2-4 28, Mitchell 3-9 4-6 10, Teague 5-14 0-0 12, Vital 2-4 5-6 9, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2-6 0-0 4, Mayer 1-1 0-0 2, Flagler 0-3 0-1 0, Cryer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 11-19 67.

TCU (9-4)

Easley 1-4 0-0 2, Samuel 3-7 0-3 6, Fuller 0-2 0-0 0, Miles 3-11 8-8 17, Nembhard 5-14 1-3 14, LeDee 1-2 2-2 4, Todd 0-0 0-0 0, Farabello 1-1 0-0 2, O’Bannon 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 15-45 13-18 49.

Halftime_TCU 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 6-19 (Butler 4-8, Teague 2-6, Flagler 0-1, Mitchell 0-4), TCU 6-19 (Nembhard 3-6, Miles 3-8, Fuller 0-1, LeDee 0-1, O’Bannon 0-1, Easley 0-2). Rebounds_Baylor 29 (Butler 8), TCU 33 (Samuel 11). Assists_Baylor 17 (Mitchell 6), TCU 10 (Miles 3). Total Fouls_Baylor 20, TCU 16. A_1,891 (6,800).

