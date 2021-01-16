No. 2 Baylor 68, No. 15 Texas Tech 60

BAYLOR (12-0)
Thamba 0-1 0-0 0, Butler 2-11 1-4 7, Mitchell 6-12 4-6 19, Teague 6-11 0-0 12, Vital 1-1 2-2 4, Flagler 5-8 2-4 15, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2-7 3-4 7, Mayer 1-4 1-2 4, Cryer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 13-22 68.
TEXAS TECH (11-4)
Santos-Silva 3-7 2-4 8, Edwards 3-8 0-1 7, McClung 8-18 4-4 24, McCullar 3-11 4-4 10, Peavy 3-5 0-0 6, Shannon 1-7 0-1 2, Burton 1-6 0-0 3, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Benson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 10-14 60.
Halftime_Baylor 26-18. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 9-24 (Flagler 3-6, Mitchell 3-6, Butler 2-7, Mayer 1-3, Teague 0-2), Texas Tech 6-24 (McClung 4-11, Burton 1-3, Edwards 1-5, Shannon 0-2, McCullar 0-3). Fouled Out_Butler, Peavy. Rebounds_Baylor 31 (Butler, Mitchell, Vital, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 5), Texas Tech 41 (Santos-Silva 11). Assists_Baylor 6 (Butler 3), Texas Tech 5 (McCullar 3). Total Fouls_Baylor 18, Texas Tech 20. A_4,250 (15,098).
