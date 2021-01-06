No. 2 Baylor 76, Oklahoma 61

OKLAHOMA (6-3)
Kuath 4-9 0-1 8, Manek 4-10 0-0 10, Harmon 2-8 0-0 4, Reaves 6-14 5-5 19, Williams 4-5 3-3 11, Gibson 0-7 5-5 5, Harkless 1-5 0-0 2, Iwuakor 1-2 0-0 2, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Phipps 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 13-14 61.
BAYLOR (10-0)
Thamba 1-2 0-0 2, Butler 2-10 4-4 8, Mitchell 4-10 0-0 8, Teague 6-11 1-2 17, Vital 0-3 1-2 1, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2-3 2-2 6, Flagler 6-8 0-0 15, Mayer 6-10 2-2 16, Cryer 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-58 10-12 76.
Halftime_Baylor 42-25. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 4-24 (Manek 2-5, Reaves 2-9, Phipps 0-1, Williams 0-1, Harkless 0-2, Harmon 0-2, Gibson 0-4), Baylor 10-24 (Teague 4-6, Flagler 3-5, Mayer 2-4, Cryer 1-1, Butler 0-4, Mitchell 0-4). Rebounds_Oklahoma 25 (Reaves 7), Baylor 35 (Vital 8). Assists_Oklahoma 14 (Reaves 5), Baylor 13 (Mitchell 4). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 15, Baylor 17.
