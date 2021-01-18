On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 2 Baylor 77, No. 9 Kansas 69

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 11:10 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS (10-4)

McCormack 3-6 0-0 6, Wilson 2-7 0-0 4, Agbaji 5-12 2-4 16, Braun 5-7 2-2 17, Garrett 3-6 3-4 9, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Enaruna 1-3 2-2 4, Lightfoot 4-7 0-0 8, Teahan 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-52 9-12 69.

BAYLOR (13-0)

Thamba 3-3 1-2 7, Butler 10-14 3-3 30, Mitchell 2-5 4-4 10, Teague 5-12 3-3 13, Vital 2-5 0-0 4, Flagler 2-6 1-1 5, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 4-5 0-0 8, Mayer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 12-13 77.

Halftime_Baylor 41-28. 3-Point Goals_Kansas 10-19 (Braun 5-6, Agbaji 4-7, Teahan 1-1, Lightfoot 0-1, Enaruna 0-2, Wilson 0-2), Baylor 9-19 (Butler 7-9, Mitchell 2-2, Flagler 0-4, Teague 0-4). Rebounds_Kansas 22 (Wilson 5), Baylor 25 (Vital 10). Assists_Kansas 18 (Garrett 8), Baylor 14 (Butler 8). Total Fouls_Kansas 16, Baylor 17. A_2,350 (10,284).

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|19 Simplify NSX Operations with ReSTNSX
1|19 Agency Moves
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy posthumously awards Navy Cross to WWII chaplain