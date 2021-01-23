No. 2 Baylor 81, Oklahoma St. 66

BAYLOR (14-0)
Thamba 0-0 2-2 2, Butler 8-13 0-0 22, Da.Mitchell 3-9 1-2 8, Teague 4-10 0-0 8, Vital 8-9 3-6 19, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2-4 0-0 4, Flagler 3-8 2-2 10, Cryer 1-4 0-0 3, Mayer 2-8 1-2 5. Totals 31-65 9-14 81.
OKLAHOMA ST. (9-4)
Ka.Boone 10-15 1-2 21, Moncrieffe 5-9 3-3 13, Anderson 3-9 2-2 8, Likekele 1-8 7-12 9, B.Williams 3-11 2-2 11, Ke.Boone 1-2 0-2 3, Kouma 0-0 1-2 1, De.Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 16-25 66.
Halftime_Oklahoma St. 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 10-24 (Butler 6-7, Flagler 2-3, Cryer 1-4, Da.Mitchell 1-5, Teague 0-2, Mayer 0-3), Oklahoma St. 4-10 (B.Williams 3-7, Ke.Boone 1-1, Anderson 0-2). Rebounds_Baylor 27 (Mayer 7), Oklahoma St. 34 (Moncrieffe 10). Assists_Baylor 19 (Da.Mitchell 9), Oklahoma St. 12 (Likekele 7). Total Fouls_Baylor 19, Oklahoma St. 13. A_3,350 (13,611).
