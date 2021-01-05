No. 2 Baylor looks to extend streak vs OU

Oklahoma (6-2, 2-1) vs. No. 2 Baylor (9-0, 2-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Baylor looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Oklahoma. In its last five wins against the Sooners, Baylor has won by an average of 15 points. Oklahoma’s last win in the series came on Jan. 30, 2018, a 98-96 victory.

STEPPING UP: Baylor’s Jared Butler has averaged 16 points, 5.8 assists and 2.0 steals while Davion Mitchell has put up 12 points, 6.7 assists and 2.7 steals. For the Sooners, Austin Reaves has averaged 15.5 points, five rebounds and 5.4 assists while Brady Manek has put up 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Reaves has connected on 25.9 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 87 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Oklahoma is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.8 percent or less. The Sooners are 0-2 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: Baylor has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 95 points while giving up 56.5.

STINGY DEFENSE: Baylor has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.5 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Bears have forced opponents into turnovers on 27.6 percent of all possessions.

