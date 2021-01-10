On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 2 Louisville 70, Clemson 45

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 4:46 pm
< a min read
      

CLEMSON (8-4)

Robinson 1-4 1-2 3, Bennett 3-4 1-2 7, Elliott 5-15 1-1 11, Spray 1-8 0-0 2, Washington 5-12 0-0 10, Cherry 0-3 0-0 0, Hank 3-6 0-0 6, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Blackstock 0-0 0-0 0, McNeal 1-3 2-2 4, Meertens 0-6 2-2 2, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Hipp 0-6 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-70 7-9 45

LOUISVILLE (10-0)

Dixon 5-8 0-0 10, Evans 4-8 0-0 10, Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 6-14 3-3 17, Van Lith 2-8 2-2 7, Cochran 3-7 0-0 6, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Balogun 4-8 3-4 14, Konno 2-3 0-0 4, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-59 8-9 70

Clemson 14 12 14 5 45
Louisville 16 18 19 17 70

3-Point Goals_Clemson 0-19 (Elliott 0-3, Spray 0-7, Washington 0-1, Cherry 0-1, McNeal 0-1, Meertens 0-2, Hipp 0-4), Louisville 8-22 (Evans 2-4, Smith 2-6, Van Lith 1-5, Balogun 3-7). Assists_Clemson 9 (Elliott 2), Louisville 18 (Smith 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Clemson 43 (Elliott 5-8), Louisville 41 (Dixon 4-8). Total Fouls_Clemson 17, Louisville 17. Technical Fouls_Clemson Washington 1. A_2,734.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration