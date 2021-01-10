No. 2 Louisville 70, Clemson 45

CLEMSON (8-4)
Robinson 1-4 1-2 3, Bennett 3-4 1-2 7, Elliott 5-15 1-1 11, Spray 1-8 0-0 2, Washington 5-12 0-0 10, Cherry 0-3 0-0 0, Hank 3-6 0-0 6, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Blackstock 0-0 0-0 0, McNeal 1-3 2-2 4, Meertens 0-6 2-2 2, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Hipp 0-6 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-70 7-9 45
LOUISVILLE (10-0)
Dixon 5-8 0-0 10, Evans 4-8 0-0 10, Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 6-14 3-3 17, Van Lith 2-8 2-2 7, Cochran 3-7 0-0 6, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Balogun 4-8 3-4 14, Konno 2-3 0-0 4, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-59 8-9 70
|Clemson
|14
|12
|14
|5
|—
|45
|Louisville
|16
|18
|19
|17
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Clemson 0-19 (Elliott 0-3, Spray 0-7, Washington 0-1, Cherry 0-1, McNeal 0-1, Meertens 0-2, Hipp 0-4), Louisville 8-22 (Evans 2-4, Smith 2-6, Van Lith 1-5, Balogun 3-7). Assists_Clemson 9 (Elliott 2), Louisville 18 (Smith 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Clemson 43 (Elliott 5-8), Louisville 41 (Dixon 4-8). Total Fouls_Clemson 17, Louisville 17. Technical Fouls_Clemson Washington 1. A_2,734.
