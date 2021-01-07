No. 2 Louisville 71, Virginia Tech 67

LOUISVILLE (9-0)
Cochran 3-5 2-2 8, Balogun 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 11-22 0-0 22, Kianna Smith 2-9 0-0 5, Van Lith 5-11 4-4 15, Dixon 3-5 0-0 6, Konno 2-3 0-0 6, Robinson 1-3 0-1 2, Ahlana Smith 2-2 0-0 4, Russell 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-62 6-7 71
VIRGINIA TECH (6-3)
Jones 3-4 2-4 8, Kitley 6-14 5-8 17, Baines 4-10 0-0 8, Green 0-2 1-2 1, Sheppard 4-13 9-12 20, Amoore 2-6 0-0 5, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Ennis 0-0 0-0 0, King 3-7 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-56 17-26 67
|Louisville
|25
|17
|12
|17
|—
|71
|Virginia Tech
|13
|20
|20
|14
|—
|67
3-Point Goals_Louisville 5-17 (Evans 0-5, Smith 1-5, Van Lith 1-3, Konno 2-3, Russell 1-1), Virginia Tech 6-20 (Baines 0-2, Sheppard 3-8, Amoore 1-5, King 2-5). Assists_Louisville 10 (Evans 3), Virginia Tech 13 (Amoore 4). Fouled Out_Louisville Balogun, Smith. Rebounds_Louisville 33 (Team 3-9), Virginia Tech 34 (Kitley 2-7). Total Fouls_Louisville 19, Virginia Tech 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_250.
