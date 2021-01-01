No. 2 Louisville 74, N. Kentucky 64

N. KENTUCKY (4-5)
Coffey 2-5 4-4 8, Rose 5-12 1-2 11, Duvall 7-14 3-3 20, Niece 2-10 3-3 7, Turner 3-15 2-2 8, Irvin 1-2 0-0 2, Souder 1-4 0-0 2, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, Igo 2-4 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-67 13-14 64
LOUISVILLE (6-0)
Cochran 6-8 1-1 13, Balogun 1-6 0-0 2, Evans 7-20 2-2 20, Kianna Smith 5-13 1-2 11, Van Lith 3-11 4-4 10, Dixon 6-8 0-0 12, Parker 1-1 0-0 2, Konno 0-1 1-2 1, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Ahlana Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Russell 0-2 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-72 10-13 74
|N. Kentucky
|11
|18
|14
|21
|—
|64
|Louisville
|15
|16
|22
|21
|—
|74
3-Point Goals_N. Kentucky 5-15 (Rose 0-4, Duvall 3-5, Niece 0-1, Turner 0-1, Souder 0-1, Igo 2-3), Louisville 4-22 (Balogun 0-3, Evans 4-8, Smith 0-6, Van Lith 0-3, Konno 0-1, Smith 0-1). Assists_N. Kentucky 10 (Turner 7), Louisville 18 (Balogun 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_N. Kentucky 41 (Rose 3-6), Louisville 45 (Balogun 4-8). Total Fouls_N. Kentucky 12, Louisville 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments