No. 2 Louisville 84, Florida St. 56

FLORIDA ST. (4-2)
Myers 1-4 4-5 6, Jackson 9-16 2-5 21, Jones 5-8 4-6 14, Puisis 1-6 0-0 3, Weber 4-8 0-0 9, Baldwin 0-3 0-0 0, Lassiter 1-2 0-0 3, Nicoletti 0-5 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-52 10-16 56
LOUISVILLE (12-0)
Cochran 5-7 4-4 14, Balogun 2-3 1-2 6, Evans 4-11 2-2 12, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Van Lith 6-9 0-0 15, Dixon 4-7 2-2 10, Parker 2-2 0-0 4, Konno 0-3 0-0 0, Ahlana Smith 2-4 0-0 5, Kianna Smith 6-11 0-0 16, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-59 9-10 84
|Florida St.
|17
|14
|14
|11
|—
|56
|Louisville
|17
|26
|21
|20
|—
|84
3-Point Goals_Florida St. 4-13 (Jackson 1-2, Puisis 1-4, Weber 1-3, Lassiter 1-1, Nicoletti 0-3), Louisville 11-23 (Balogun 1-2, Evans 2-5, Van Lith 3-5, Konno 0-1, Smith 1-2, Smith 4-8). Assists_Florida St. 6 (Myers 3), Louisville 22 (Evans 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida St. 25 (Weber 2-3), Louisville 38 (Dixon 5-10). Total Fouls_Florida St. 13, Louisville 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,804.
