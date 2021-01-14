On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 2 Louisville 89, Boston College 70

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 10:43 pm
BOSTON COLLEGE (5-6)

Ford 2-2 0-0 4, Soule 3-9 3-3 9, Dickens 4-9 2-2 13, Garraud 1-7 0-0 2, Swartz 7-13 1-1 17, Batts 2-5 2-2 6, VanTimmeren 7-13 0-2 17, Ivey 0-2 0-0 0, Lacey 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-62 8-10 70

LOUISVILLE (11-0)

Cochran 6-9 6-8 18, Balogun 4-9 1-1 11, Evans 9-16 3-3 24, Kianna Smith 5-10 0-0 13, Van Lith 5-9 1-1 13, Dixon 3-4 0-0 6, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Konno 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Ahlana Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-60 11-13 89

Boston College 16 12 28 14 70
Louisville 26 16 26 21 89

3-Point Goals_Boston College 8-22 (Dickens 3-6, Garraud 0-3, Swartz 2-4, VanTimmeren 3-6, Ivey 0-2, Lacey 0-1), Louisville 10-21 (Balogun 2-6, Evans 3-5, Smith 3-7, Van Lith 2-3). Assists_Boston College 15 (Garraud 5), Louisville 16 (Van Lith 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston College 31 (Swartz 3-9), Louisville 32 (Cochran 2-7). Total Fouls_Boston College 17, Louisville 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,604.

