No. 2 Louisville 96, UT Martin 61

UT MARTIN (2-3)
Perry 9-18 7-10 26, Waldrop 0-2 0-0 0, Young 2-3 0-0 5, Pipkin 2-6 4-6 9, Robins 2-3 1-2 5, Burdick 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Hicks 3-5 1-2 7, Hudson 2-6 4-4 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-50 17-24 61
LOUISVILLE (8-0)
Cochran 3-8 2-2 8, Balogun 2-6 0-0 5, Evans 10-12 3-3 29, Kianna Smith 5-8 1-2 14, Van Lith 4-8 4-4 12, Dixon 1-4 4-4 6, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Konno 2-6 0-0 5, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Ahlana Smith 2-7 1-2 6, Russell 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 2-4 2-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-67 17-19 96
|UT Martin
|13
|11
|19
|18
|—
|61
|Louisville
|21
|28
|29
|18
|—
|96
3-Point Goals_UT Martin 4-14 (Perry 1-4, Waldrop 0-2, Young 1-1, Pipkin 1-3, Burdick 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Hicks 0-1, Hudson 1-1), Louisville 13-26 (Cochran 0-1, Balogun 1-4, Evans 6-7, Smith 3-4, Van Lith 0-4, Konno 1-2, Smith 1-3, Williams 1-1). Assists_UT Martin 9 (Pipkin 2), Louisville 17 (Evans 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UT Martin 28 (Perry 3-10), Louisville 39 (Dixon 3-5). Total Fouls_UT Martin 15, Louisville 20. Technical Fouls_UT Martin Team 1. A_2,754.
