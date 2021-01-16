On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 20 Gonzaga 76, San Francisco 52

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 5:44 pm
< a min read
      

GONZAGA (12-2)

LeeAnne Wirth 4-6 1-1 9, Jenn Wirth 2-8 0-0 4, Townsend 4-8 0-0 8, Kayleigh Truong 7-11 0-0 17, Walker 3-6 0-0 8, Hollingsworth 1-2 0-0 2, O’Connor 1-3 0-0 2, Virjoghe 1-2 0-0 2, Forsyth 2-2 1-2 7, Kaylynne Truong 2-5 0-0 5, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Ejim 5-5 0-0 10, Scanlon 0-0 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-58 4-5 76

SAN FRANCISCO (5-8)

Kostic 0-2 0-0 0, Rathbun 3-6 2-4 8, Hoskova 5-11 4-5 14, Krimili 3-11 0-0 6, Langer 0-2 0-0 0, Galic 5-13 0-2 12, Klavina 0-0 0-0 0, McDowell-White 0-1 0-0 0, Vaalavirta 4-7 2-2 12, Adaramoye 0-1 0-0 0, Persson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-54 8-13 52

Gonzaga 19 19 17 21 76
San Francisco 10 9 18 15 52

3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 8-18 (Townsend 0-1, Truong 3-5, Walker 2-4, Hollingsworth 0-1, O’Connor 0-1, Forsyth 2-2, Truong 1-4), San Francisco 4-18 (Rathbun 0-1, Hoskova 0-2, Krimili 0-6, Galic 2-4, McDowell-White 0-1, Vaalavirta 2-4). Assists_Gonzaga 20 (Truong 5), San Francisco 13 (Langer 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Gonzaga 39 (Wirth 2-3), San Francisco 24 (Rathbun 3-4). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 13, San Francisco 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration