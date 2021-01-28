No. 20 Tennessee 68, Mississippi 67

MISSISSIPPI (7-6)

Austin 7-12 2-4 16, Collins 5-11 0-0 13, Scott 1-4 1-1 3, Johnson 8-15 2-2 19, Nesbitt 2-7 0-0 4, Kitchens 0-1 0-0 0, Douglas 1-1 0-0 2, Reid 2-5 2-3 7, Smith 1-1 0-0 3, Bracey 0-2 0-0 0, McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-59 7-10 67

TENNESSEE (11-3)

Burrell 5-13 6-6 17, Davis 8-15 5-5 21, Suarez 0-0 0-0 0, Key 3-7 1-2 7, Horston 5-8 2-2 13, Kushkituah 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 1-1 2-2 4, Salary 3-8 0-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-54 16-19 68

Mississippi 18 15 12 22 — 67 Tennessee 8 22 19 19 — 68

3-Point Goals_Mississippi 6-11 (Collins 3-5, Johnson 1-1, Reid 1-3, Smith 1-1, Bracey 0-1), Tennessee 2-10 (Burrell 1-4, Davis 0-4, Horston 1-1, Salary 0-1). Assists_Mississippi 9 (Nesbitt 4), Tennessee 15 (Salary 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mississippi 28 (Team 3-4), Tennessee 35 (Kushkituah 3-8). Total Fouls_Mississippi 18, Tennessee 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,167.

