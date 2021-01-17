Trending:
No. 20 Virginia Tech 64, Wake Forest 60

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 8:09 pm
VIRGINIA TECH (11-2)

Aluma 1-6 3-4 5, Mutts 1-4 0-3 2, Alleyne 1-7 2-4 5, Bede 2-4 0-0 4, Radford 6-7 8-9 20, Cattoor 5-7 0-0 13, Cone 0-4 0-0 0, N’Guessan 5-5 3-3 13, Maddox 0-1 0-0 0, Ojiako 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-46 16-23 64.

WAKE FOREST (3-5)

Mucius 4-9 1-2 10, Oguama 4-6 1-2 9, Antonio 0-4 0-0 0, Neath 2-7 0-0 5, D.Williamson 3-11 4-6 11, Massoud 4-9 1-1 12, Wilkins 2-5 1-2 6, Whitt 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson 1-3 1-2 3, Okpomo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-60 9-15 60.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 29-23. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 4-18 (Cattoor 3-5, Alleyne 1-5, Bede 0-1, Maddox 0-1, Mutts 0-2, Cone 0-4), Wake Forest 7-23 (Massoud 3-6, Wilkins 1-2, Mucius 1-3, D.Williamson 1-3, Neath 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Whitt 0-1, Antonio 0-3). Fouled Out_Mucius. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 26 (Aluma 11), Wake Forest 28 (Mucius 6). Assists_Virginia Tech 10 (Aluma, Bede, Radford 2), Wake Forest 8 (D.Williamson, Whitt 2). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 12, Wake Forest 20. A_89 (14,665).

