No. 20 Virginia Tech 74, No. 19 Duke 67

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 9:05 pm
DUKE (5-3)

Brakefield 2-4 0-0 4, Hurt 8-16 0-2 20, Goldwire 0-5 1-2 1, Roach 6-14 8-8 22, Steward 5-13 2-2 14, Moore 2-6 0-1 4, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 11-15 67.

VIRGINIA TECH (10-2)

Aluma 7-15 3-4 17, Mutts 4-5 0-3 9, Alleyne 2-7 2-2 7, Bede 1-2 0-0 2, Radford 7-12 4-7 18, Cattoor 2-4 0-0 5, Cone 4-9 3-3 14, N’Guessan 1-1 0-0 2, Maddox 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 12-19 74.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 46-34. 3-Point Goals_Duke 8-29 (Hurt 4-8, Roach 2-7, Steward 2-8, Brakefield 0-2, Goldwire 0-2, Moore 0-2), Virginia Tech 6-14 (Cone 3-5, Mutts 1-1, Alleyne 1-2, Cattoor 1-2, Bede 0-1, Maddox 0-1, Aluma 0-2). Rebounds_Duke 29 (Hurt 11), Virginia Tech 32 (Radford 12). Assists_Duke 11 (Goldwire 6), Virginia Tech 16 (Radford 5). Total Fouls_Duke 20, Virginia Tech 16. A_250 (10,052).

