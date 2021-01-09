On Air: America in the Morning
No. 21 Duke 79, Wake Forest 68

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 2:03 pm
WAKE FOREST (3-3)

Mucius 3-5 2-2 9, Oguama 3-5 3-4 9, Antonio 1-3 0-0 3, Whitt 3-7 2-2 8, Williamson 6-9 4-4 17, Massoud 5-10 5-7 17, Johnson 1-3 2-2 5, Wilkins 0-3 0-0 0, Neath 0-2 0-0 0, Adams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 18-21 68.

DUKE (5-2)

Hurt 10-15 2-2 26, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Goldwire 6-10 0-0 14, Roach 5-11 0-0 12, Steward 8-15 4-6 21, Moore 1-7 2-2 4, Brakefield 0-2 0-0 0, Baker 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-61 8-10 79.

Halftime_Duke 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 6-20 (Massoud 2-6, Johnson 1-2, Mucius 1-2, Antonio 1-3, Williamson 1-4, Neath 0-1, Whitt 0-1, Wilkins 0-1), Duke 9-27 (Hurt 4-7, Goldwire 2-3, Roach 2-7, Steward 1-7, Brakefield 0-1, Moore 0-2). Fouled Out_Oguama. Rebounds_Wake Forest 23 (Massoud 8), Duke 33 (Moore 8). Assists_Wake Forest 8 (Whitt 3), Duke 17 (Goldwire 5). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 16, Duke 16.

