No. 21 Duke 83, Boston College 82

By The Associated Press
January 6, 2021 10:50 pm
BOSTON COLLEGE (2-8)

Felder 10-13 0-2 24, Mitchell 5-9 2-3 12, Heath 3-9 4-4 10, Kelly 6-9 2-2 16, Langford 5-7 1-2 12, Tabbs 2-8 0-0 6, Karnik 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-57 9-13 82.

DUKE (4-2)

Hurt 7-15 0-3 17, M.Williams 0-2 0-2 0, Goldwire 4-10 3-4 12, Roach 5-8 2-4 12, Steward 5-15 3-4 14, Moore 8-13 7-8 25, Brakefield 0-2 0-0 0, Baker 1-2 0-0 3, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 15-25 83.

Halftime_Boston College 43-35. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 9-16 (Felder 4-6, Tabbs 2-2, Kelly 2-3, Langford 1-1, Heath 0-2, Mitchell 0-2), Duke 8-22 (Hurt 3-6, Moore 2-3, Baker 1-1, Goldwire 1-3, Steward 1-6, Roach 0-1, Brakefield 0-2). Fouled Out_Kelly. Rebounds_Boston College 33 (Langford 8), Duke 34 (Hurt 11). Assists_Boston College 15 (Heath, Tabbs 4), Duke 15 (Goldwire 6). Total Fouls_Boston College 18, Duke 17.

