No. 21 Gonzaga 75, Portland 43

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 7:49 pm
PORTLAND (6-4)

Fowler 3-8 5-6 11, Frawley 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 4-10 0-2 10, Muhlheim 1-5 0-0 3, Kaitu’u 2-3 2-2 6, Wooldridge 0-0 0-0 0, Gorzeman 0-0 0-0 0, Lenzie 0-2 0-0 0, Pflug 1-5 0-0 3, Jacksen McCliment-Call 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler McCliment-Call 1-4 0-0 2, Meek 0-1 0-0 0, Shearer 2-4 2-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-45 9-12 43

GONZAGA (10-2)

LeeAnne Wirth 6-9 0-0 12, Jenn Wirth 7-10 7-10 21, Townsend 3-9 2-2 8, Kayleigh Truong 2-5 0-0 6, Walker 3-6 0-0 8, Barfield 0-2 0-0 0, Kempton 1-3 0-0 2, O’Connor 2-5 0-0 4, Virjoghe 0-1 2-2 2, Forsyth 0-3 0-0 0, Kaylynne Truong 1-1 2-2 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Ejim 2-2 0-2 4, Scanlon 2-4 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-60 13-18 75

Portland 7 10 16 10 43
Gonzaga 18 18 27 12 75

3-Point Goals_Portland 4-17 (Fowler 0-1, Frawley 0-1, Andrews 2-4, Muhlheim 1-4, Lenzie 0-1, Pflug 1-3, McCliment-Call 0-1, Meek 0-1, Shearer 0-1), Gonzaga 4-11 (Truong 2-3, Walker 2-4, O’Connor 0-2, Forsyth 0-1, Scanlon 0-1). Assists_Portland 9 (Fowler 2), Gonzaga 17 (Walker 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 21 (Fowler 1-6), Gonzaga 43 (Wirth 5-10). Total Fouls_Portland 19, Gonzaga 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

