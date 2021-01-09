No. 21 Gonzaga 75, Portland 43

PORTLAND (6-4)
Fowler 3-8 5-6 11, Frawley 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 4-10 0-2 10, Muhlheim 1-5 0-0 3, Kaitu’u 2-3 2-2 6, Wooldridge 0-0 0-0 0, Gorzeman 0-0 0-0 0, Lenzie 0-2 0-0 0, Pflug 1-5 0-0 3, Jacksen McCliment-Call 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler McCliment-Call 1-4 0-0 2, Meek 0-1 0-0 0, Shearer 2-4 2-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-45 9-12 43
GONZAGA (10-2)
LeeAnne Wirth 6-9 0-0 12, Jenn Wirth 7-10 7-10 21, Townsend 3-9 2-2 8, Kayleigh Truong 2-5 0-0 6, Walker 3-6 0-0 8, Barfield 0-2 0-0 0, Kempton 1-3 0-0 2, O’Connor 2-5 0-0 4, Virjoghe 0-1 2-2 2, Forsyth 0-3 0-0 0, Kaylynne Truong 1-1 2-2 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Ejim 2-2 0-2 4, Scanlon 2-4 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-60 13-18 75
|Portland
|7
|10
|16
|10
|—
|43
|Gonzaga
|18
|18
|27
|12
|—
|75
3-Point Goals_Portland 4-17 (Fowler 0-1, Frawley 0-1, Andrews 2-4, Muhlheim 1-4, Lenzie 0-1, Pflug 1-3, McCliment-Call 0-1, Meek 0-1, Shearer 0-1), Gonzaga 4-11 (Truong 2-3, Walker 2-4, O’Connor 0-2, Forsyth 0-1, Scanlon 0-1). Assists_Portland 9 (Fowler 2), Gonzaga 17 (Walker 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 21 (Fowler 1-6), Gonzaga 43 (Wirth 5-10). Total Fouls_Portland 19, Gonzaga 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
