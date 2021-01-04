On Air: Meet the Press
No. 21 Gonzaga 79, Pacific 59

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 11:38 pm
PACIFIC (3-2)

McDavid 4-9 1-1 9, Whitehead 2-4 1-2 5, Ashby 2-5 0-1 5, Higgins 4-13 2-2 11, Tillman 2-10 0-0 4, Ennis 0-0 0-0 0, Schweizer 2-6 2-2 6, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Randhawa 3-6 2-2 10, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 2-4 1-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 9-12 59

GONZAGA (9-2)

LeeAnne Wirth 0-1 0-0 0, Jenn Wirth 11-14 4-4 26, Townsend 3-7 1-2 7, Kayleigh Truong 1-4 1-3 4, Walker 4-9 0-0 11, Barfield 0-1 0-0 0, Kempton 3-5 5-6 11, O’Connor 1-1 0-0 3, Virjoghe 1-1 0-0 2, Forsyth 0-0 0-0 0, Kaylynne Truong 1-3 4-4 7, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Ejim 1-1 0-0 2, Scanlon 2-4 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-51 15-19 79

Pacific 16 12 11 20 59
Gonzaga 22 22 10 25 79

3-Point Goals_Pacific 6-16 (Ashby 1-3, Higgins 1-4, Tillman 0-1, Schweizer 0-2, Randhawa 2-2, Smith 2-4), Gonzaga 8-19 (Townsend 0-2, Truong 1-4, Walker 3-6, Barfield 0-1, O’Connor 1-1, Truong 1-3, Scanlon 2-2). Assists_Pacific 13 (Higgins 5), Gonzaga 19 (Truong 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Pacific 29 (Team 3-5), Gonzaga 34 (Wirth 2-7). Total Fouls_Pacific 20, Gonzaga 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

