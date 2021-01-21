On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
No. 21 Northwestern women beat Illinois 73-54

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 9:43 pm
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Lindsey Pulliam scored 19 of her season-high 28 points in the third quarter and grabbed six rebounds to help No. 21 Northwestern beat Illinois 73-54 on Thursday night.

Pulliam scored eight points during a 10-0 run for the Wildcats (8-2, 6-2 Big Ten) late in the third quarter that made it 49-30 and pushed their lead into double digits for good. Pulliam was 8 of 12 from the field in the period and finished the game 12 of 23.

It was Northwestern’s fourth straight win and the 11th straight victory against Illinois. Veronica Burton added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists, Sydney Wood scored 10 points and Courtney Shaw pulled in 11 rebounds.

Kennedi Myles had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Illini (2-7, 0-6), who made just 5 of 23 shots from the field in the first half and trailed 30-15 at the break. Jeanae Terry added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

