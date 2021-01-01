No. 21 Oregon 82, California 69

CALIFORNIA (5-5)
Kelly 4-6 0-1 8, Thiemann 2-4 1-2 5, Betley 2-12 0-0 5, Bradley 6-9 5-5 21, Brown 1-3 3-4 5, Foreman 4-9 2-2 14, Kuany 0-1 4-4 4, Thorpe 1-1 1-2 3, Hyder 1-2 1-2 4, Bowser 0-0 0-0 0, Klonaras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 17-22 69.
OREGON (7-1)
Omoruyi 10-14 5-9 26, Williams 4-10 3-4 13, Duarte 6-13 2-2 19, Hardy 1-3 2-2 4, Figueroa 4-14 1-2 11, Estrada 2-6 1-1 6, Lawson 1-1 1-1 3, Wur 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 15-21 82.
Halftime_Oregon 36-35. 3-Point Goals_California 10-25 (Bradley 4-6, Foreman 4-9, Hyder 1-2, Betley 1-8), Oregon 11-26 (Duarte 5-10, Figueroa 2-4, Williams 2-5, Estrada 1-3, Omoruyi 1-4). Fouled Out_Thiemann, Hardy. Rebounds_California 30 (Kelly, Thiemann 7), Oregon 31 (Omoruyi, Williams 6). Assists_California 10 (Brown 4), Oregon 11 (Hardy 5). Total Fouls_California 21, Oregon 19.
